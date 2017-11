Nov 15 (Reuters) - CLAVISTER HOLDING AB:

* CLAVISTER - ‍ADDITION OF PRZEMEK SIENKIEWICZ AS NEW CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* CLAVISTER - ‍SIENKIEWICZ WITH EXPERIENCE FROM IBM WHERE HE HAS BEEN THEIR DIRECTOR FOR CLOUD AND COGNITIVE BUSINESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)