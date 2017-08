July 7 (Reuters) - Clean Commodities Corp

* Clean Commodities Corp. announces Zeolite acquisition; East Coast Zeolite market consolidation strategy

* Clean Commodities Corp- announce acquisition of Ogilvie Quarry Zeolite project located in Nova Scotia, Canada

* Clean Commodities Corp- "It is our intention to rapidly scale our Zeolite asset base, Zeolite exploration and Zeolite marketing efforts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: