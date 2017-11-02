BRIEF-Clean Energy Fuels reports Q3 ‍non-GAAP loss per share $0.61 per share

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Clean Energy Fuels Corp
* Clean Energy Fuels Corp moves to streamline operations; volumes continue to grow in the third quarter of 2017
* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - closing 42 underperforming and unprofitable stations
* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - q3 actions resulted in incremental charges of $73.8 million
* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - reducing annual selling, general and administrative expenses by approximately $15 million
* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - positioning its compressor business to benefit from consolidation in natural gas compressor sector
* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - revenue for q3 of 2017 was $81.8 million, a 15.7% decrease from $97.0 million of revenue for q3 of 2016
* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - on a GAAP basis, net loss for q3 of 2017 was $94.1 million, or $0.62 per share
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $84.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - non-GAAP loss per share for q3 of 2017 was $0.61 per share