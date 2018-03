BRIEF-Clean Harbors Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.48

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Clean Harbors Inc:

* CLEAN HARBORS ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.48

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 8 PERCENT TO $747.4 MILLION

* PROVIDES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $440 MILLION TO $480 MILLION

* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $440 MILLION TO $480 MILLION

* ON A GAAP BASIS, CO‘S GUIDANCE IS BASED ON ANTICIPATED 2018 NET INCOME IN RANGE OF $17 MILLION TO $56 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍RESULT INCLUDED A $93.0 MILLION NET BENEFIT DUE TO RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES​

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO GENERATE ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW IN RANGE OF $125 MILLION TO $155 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $720.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S