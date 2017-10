Oct 19 (Reuters) - CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ:

* CLEANTECH INVEST SIGNS WORLD CHAMPION SKIER MATTI HEIKKINEN AS ITS FIRST BRAND AMBASSADOR

* ‍ENTERED INTO A CO-OPERATION WITH FINNISH CROSS COUNTRY SKIER MATTI HEIKKINEN.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)