BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions, EC Power Technology enter into a transfer agreement with ECoin Global Limited

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc

* Cleantech Solutions International - on August 4, 2017, co, EC power technology limited entered into a transfer agreement with ECoin Global Limited

* Codes to be transferred from ECoin to EC Power have a value of US$50 million​

* In accordance with agreement, EC Power will market ECoin redemption codes for rental

* Codes have a validity period of four years, and will not expire until August 3, 2021​

* Says ‍entered transfer agreement to purchase ECoin redemption codes produced by ECoin - SEC filing​

* ECoin has agreed to transfer the codes for a total consideration of US$20 million