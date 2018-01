BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions International Enters Into Exclusivity Agreement With Channel Power For Potential Acquisition Of Touch Media

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT WITH CHANNEL POWER FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF TOUCH MEDIA

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS - CO‘S UNIT ‍EC ADVERTISING LIMITED ENTERED DEAL FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NOT LESS THAN 73 PERCENT OF CHANNEL POWER

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍EC ADVERTISING WILL IN EFFECT OWN 51% OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS OF TOUCH MEDIA​

