BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions International enters into MOU for potential acquisition of Shenzhen Xinsheng Newenergy
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 7, 2017 / 11:52 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions International enters into MOU for potential acquisition of Shenzhen Xinsheng Newenergy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* Cleantech Solutions International enters into memorandum of understanding for the potential acquisition of Shenzhen Xinsheng Newenergy

* Cleantech Solutions International - ‍co’s unit , EC power technology entered into memorandum of understanding with shareholders of Shenzhen Xinsheng Newenergy​

* Cleantech Solutions International Inc - entered into a MOU regarding a potential acquisition by ec power of not less than 51 pct of Xinsheng​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
