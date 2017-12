Dec 19 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO SHARE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ANYWORKSPACE TO EXPAND INTO COWORKING SPACE BUSINESS

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL - UNIT, SHARING ECONOMY INVESTMENT LIMITED ENTERED INTO SALE & PURCHASE DEAL WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF ANYWORKSPACE LIMITED