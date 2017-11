BRIEF-CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL'S UNIT ENTERS SHARE SWAP AGREEMENT WITH MARVEL FINANCE

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL - UNIT VANTAGE ULTIMATE LTD ENTERED INTO CONDITIONAL SHARE SWAP AGREEMENT WITH MARVEL FINANCE LIMITED​

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍AGREEMENT IS TO ACQUIRE MARVEL‘S 51% INTEREST IN ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED​

* CLEANTECH-FOR 51% INTEREST, CO TO ISSUE 19.5% OF ISSUED & OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CO, 5-YEAR INTEREST-FREE PROMISSORY NOTE IN AMOUNT OF $11.5 MILLION TO MARVEL​

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍MARVEL'S 51% INTERST IN ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED IS VALUED AT $13.5 MILLION