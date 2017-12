BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings - Co And Iheartcommunications Amended Revolving Promissory Note

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc :

* CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS - ON NOVEMBER 29, CO AND IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED NOVEMBER 10, 2005 - SEC FILING

* CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC - AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS INTERCOMPANY NOTE FROM DECEMBER 15, 2017 TO MAY 15, 2019

* CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS - AMENDMENT ALSO AMENDS INTEREST RATE ON IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS INTERCOMPANY NOTE TO BE EQUAL TO 9.3% PER ANNUM