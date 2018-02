Feb 27 (Reuters) - Clear Leisure Plc:

* MEDIAPOLIS RECOGNITION OF FIRST CHARGE OVER ASSET AND CREDIT POSITION​

* CO‘S UNIT HOLDS 1ST CHARGE OVER LAND PLOT OWNED BY MEDIAPOLIS APPROVED BY COURT IN AMOUNT OF EUR 2.7 MILLION

* ‍COURT APPROVAL MEANS THAT ANY PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSAL OF MEDIAPOLIS LAND, UP TO EUR 2,678,357, WILL BE PAYABLE TO CL2017​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)