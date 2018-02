Feb 21 (Reuters) - Clearfield Inc:

* CLEARFIELD ACQUIRES OUTDOOR POWERED CABINET PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FROM CALIX

* CLEARFIELD INC - DEAL FOR $10.35 MILLION

* CLEARFIELD INC - PURCHASE PRICE WAS PAID WITH CLEARFIELD‘S AVAILABLE CASH

* CLEARFIELD - DEAL WITH CALIX ALSO INCLUDES ASSUMPTION OF RELATED WARRANTY OBLIGATIONS, SOME PURCHASE COMMITMENTS