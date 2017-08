Aug 7 (Reuters) - Clearside Biomedical Inc:

* Announces completion of patient enrollment in pivotal Phase 3 Peachtree Clinical Trial of CLS-TA for Suprachoroidal administration in patients with Macular Edema associated with non-infectious Uveitis

* Co currently expects to report top-line results from trial in Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: