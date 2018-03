March 6 (Reuters) - Clearside Biomedical Inc:

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON TWO PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS OF CLS-TA IN RETINAL VEIN OCCLUSION

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC - ‍NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT PRELIMINARY DATA FROM SAPPHIRE TRIAL IN Q4 OF 2018 INSTEAD OF Q1 OF 2019​

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL - ‍IF PRIMARY ENDPOINTS MET IN BOTH TOPAZ AND SAPPHIRE TRIALS, CO EXPECTS TO SEEK AGNOSTIC LABEL IN U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: