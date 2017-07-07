FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clearstream Energy Services provides update on indemnity claim by Brompton Corp
July 7, 2017 / 8:24 PM

BRIEF-Clearstream Energy Services provides update on indemnity claim by Brompton Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Clearstream Energy Services Inc:

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc provides update on indemnity claim by Brompton Corp.

* Clearstream Energy Services - Ontario court of appeal issued decision in matter with court dismissing appeal brought by co's unit

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - accrued for estimated potential liability of $4,985 during year ended December 31, 2016 with respect to issue

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - corresponding loss with respect to matter of Brompton Corp versus co's unit recorded in discontinued operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

