BRIEF-Clearstream Energy Services Q2 revenue rises 82 pct
August 3, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Clearstream Energy Services Q2 revenue rises 82 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Clearstream Energy Services Inc:

* Clearstream announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - revenue for q2 of 2017 increased by $50.3 million or 82 pct compared to q2 of 2016

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc qtrly loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted $0.01

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - revenues for three months ended june 30, 2017 were $111.6 million compared to $61.3 million for same periods in 2016

* Clearstream Energy Services - ‍cost control initiatives implemented in 2015 and 2016 are expected to be fully realized for remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

