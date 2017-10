Oct 19 (Reuters) - Clearwater Paper Corp:

* Clearwater Paper reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales $426.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $426.1 million

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Clearwater Paper Corp - ‍total tissue sales volumes of 90,502 tons in q3 of 2017 decreased by 10.0 pct​