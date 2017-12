Dec 12 (Reuters) - Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CLEMENTIA INITIATES PIVOTAL PHASE 3 MOVE TRIAL FOR PALOVAROTENE IN PATIENTS WITH FIBRODYSPLASIA OSSIFICANS PROGRESSIVA

* CLEMENTIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT FOR PHASE 3 MOVE TRIAL EXPECTED BY END OF 2018