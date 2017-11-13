FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clementia Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share ‍$1.83​
November 13, 2017 / 1:18 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Clementia Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share ‍$1.83​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly loss per share ‍$1.83​

* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc- ‍as of September 30, 2017, had cash and investments of $152.2 million​

* Clementia - ‍anticipates reporting preliminary results from part b open-label extension portion of phase ii study of palovarotene in fop in Q2 2018​

* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc- on track to begin move study protocol phase iii study and enroll first patient by end of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
