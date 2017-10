Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc announces acquisition of remaining equity interest in the Tilden Mine

* Announced it has acquired United States Steel Corp’s 15 percent equity interest in Tilden Mining Co for $105 million in cash

* Cleveland-Cliffs Inc - with additional capacity, Cliffs U.S. Iron ore business expected pellet sales volume will increase to 20 million long tons in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: