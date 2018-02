Feb 16 (Reuters) - Clicks Group Ltd:

* BOOKBUILD HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

* 7 642 904 BOOKBUILD SHARES HAVE BEEN PLACED WITH 35 PARTICIPATING INVESTORS ON BEHALF OF BENEFICIARIES OF ESOP TRUST

* ‍INVESTORS TO SELL THEIR CLICKS GROUP ORDINARY SHARES AT BOOKBUILD PRICE OF R166.00 PER SHARE​

* CLICKS GROUP- PRICE REPRESENTS A DISCOUNT OF 3.7%, 0.9% AND 2.0% TO CLOSING PRICE, 3 DAY VWAP AND 30 DAY VWAP ON 15 FEBRUARY 2018 OF A CLICKS SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: