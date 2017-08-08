FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources enters into supplemental indenture to indenture
August 8, 2017 / 12:07 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources enters into supplemental indenture to indenture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc-

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - entered into a first supplemental indenture to indenture, dated as of february 27, 2017 - sec filing

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - indenture relating to additional issuance by co of amount of $575 million of 5.75% senior notes due 2025

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - new notes constitute an additional issuance of company's 5.75% senior guaranteed notes due March 1, 2025

* Cliffs Natural Resources -new notes were sold on august 7, 2017 in private transaction exempt from registration requirements of securities act of 1933

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - notes will bear interest at rate of 5.75% per annum

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - notes mature on March 1, 2025 Source text: (bit.ly/2uj7NNf) Further company coverage:

