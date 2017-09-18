FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals provides update on Scenesse FDA filing
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 18, 2017 / 11:33 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals provides update on Scenesse FDA filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Clinuvel provides update on Scenesse FDA filing

* Clinuvel pharmaceuticals says ‍European post-marketing safety data to be submitted as part of new drug application, expected in december 2017​

* Seeking approval from FDA to market Scenesse in us

* Has agreed with fda that safety data generated under european pass will form part of nda submission

* Safety profile of Scenesse has been positive to date and no safety concerns have been detected from European distribution thus far

* Obtained a positive FDA answer on acceptance of current safety data, as FDA issued a carcinogenicity waiver in 2017

* First full statistical analyses of european post authorisation data are due to be available in December 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.