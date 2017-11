Nov 13 (Reuters) - CLIQ DIGITAL AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍REVENUE GROWTH 15% TO EUR 54.4 MILLION (9 MONTHS 2016: EUR 47.4 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET PROFIT INCREASES SIGNIFICANTLY BY 30% TO EUR 2.4 MILLION (9 MONTHS 2016: EUR 1.9 MILLION)​

* ‍CONFIRMS 2017 FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH RATES IN REVENUE AND CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT IN EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)