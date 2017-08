July 13 (Reuters) - CLOETTA AB:

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT SEK ‍90​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: SEK 144 MILLION)

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTED FOR ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY, AMOUNTED TO SEK 115M (156)​

* Q2 NET SALES SEK 1.41 BILLION (REUTERS POLL: SEK 1.57 BILLION)

* SAYS THE CLOETTA GROUP’S TARGET OF AN UNDERLYING EBIT MARGIN OF 14 PER CENT STANDS FIRM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)