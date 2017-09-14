FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cloetta's EBIT to be negatively impacted by short-term issues in Q3
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 14, 2017 / 11:21 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Cloetta's EBIT to be negatively impacted by short-term issues in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cloetta AB says:

* EBIT to be negatively impacted by mainly short-term issues.

* Operating profit, adjusted, is in Q3 expected to be SEK 40 - 50 million lower compared to last year.

* ‍This is mainly due to lower volumes but also higher raw material cost and negative exchange rate differences.

* Also, the damages due to fire in one of the production lines in the factory in Turnhout, Belgium, has proven to be bigger than initially expected, resulting in production capacity constraints and significantly lower produced volumes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

