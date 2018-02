BRIEF-Clorox Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share $1.77 From Continuing Operations

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Clorox Co:

* CLOROX REPORTS Q2 FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS; RAISES EPS OUTLOOK FOR TAX REFORM

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.17 TO $6.37 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.77 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* EPS RESULTS REFLECT A BENEFIT OF 61 CENTS IN Q2 AS A RESULT OF U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE SALES OUTLOOK FOR YEAR

* QTRLY NET SALES $1,416 MILLION VERSUS $1,406 MILLION LAST YEAR

* CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 SALES GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 1 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT

* IN Q2, COMPANY RECORDED A PROVISIONAL ESTIMATE OF $81 MILLION IN TAX BENEFITS

* GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE MODESTLY FOR YEAR

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.23, REVENUE VIEW $1.43 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.68 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE INCLUDES BENEFIT ESTIMATED TO BE 70 CENTS TO 75 CENTS FROM TAX REFORM

* CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE SALES GROWTH IN RANGE OF 1 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT FOR YEAR