Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cloud Investment Holdings Ltd:

* ‍COMPANY RECEIVED A LETTER FROM REVIEW COMMITTEE SETTING OUT ITS DECISION​

* ‍REVIEW COMMITTEE CONSIDERED THAT CO FAILED TO COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS UNDER GEM LISTING TO WARRANT CONTINUED LISTING OF ITS SHARES​

* ‍REVIEW COMMITTEE DECIDED TO OVERTURN LISTING COMMITTEE‘S DECISION

* ‍REVIEW COMMITTEE FURTHER DECIDED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN CO'S SHARES AND PROCEED WITH CANCELLATION OF COMPANY'S LISTING​