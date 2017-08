July 26 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Limited

* ELTON RONALD BOSCH, FINANCIAL DIRECTOR, HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FOR PERSONAL REASONS AND IN ORDER TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS

* BOSCH'S EMPLOYMENT AND DIRECTORSHIP WILL CONTINUE UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2017

* PROCEEDINGS TO APPOINT A SUCCESSOR AND ACHIEVE A SMOOTH TRANSITION ARE UNDERWAY