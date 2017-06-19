FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Clovis entered settlement agreement for purported class action litigation
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Clovis entered settlement agreement for purported class action litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc:

* Clovis Oncology -on June 18,entered stipulation, agreement of settlement intended to settle purported class action litigation, Medina V. Clovis Oncology

* Clovis Oncology -under terms of proposed settlement, putative class of purchasers of co's securities to receive total consideration of about $142.0 million

* Clovis Oncology Inc - cash portion of proposed settlement is expected to be funded by company's insurance carriers - SEC filing

* Clovis Oncology - in connection with proposed settlement, expects to record charge to earnings in Q2 2017 in amount of about $142.0 million

* Clovis Oncology Inc - in connection with proposed settlement, expects to record receivable of about $25.0 million from insurance carriers in Q2 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2tEtiYq) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.