Feb 21 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc:

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY RECEIVES POSITIVE TREND VOTE FROM CHMP IN EUROPEAN REGULATORY REVIEW FOR RUCAPARIB OVARIAN CANCER TREATMENT INDICATION

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC - PENDING A POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION BY CHMP FOR RUCAPARIB TABLETS, FINAL APPROVAL BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION WOULD FOLLOW IN Q2 2018