BRIEF-Clovis Oncology's Rucaparib Ariel3 study data published in The Lancet
Regulatory News - Americas
September 13, 2017 / 10:17 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology's Rucaparib Ariel3 study data published in The Lancet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc

* Clovis Oncology’s Rucaparib Ariel3 study data published in The Lancet

* Study successfully achieved primary, key secondary and exploratory endpoints​

* Plans to submit supplemental new drug application in U.S. for maintenance treatment indication in ovarian cancer by end of Oct 2017​

* In early 2018, plans to file MAA in Europe for maintenance treatment indication upon receipt of potential approval for treatment indication​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

