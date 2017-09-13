BRIEF-Clovis Oncology's Rucaparib Ariel3 study data published in The Lancet

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc
* Clovis Oncology’s Rucaparib Ariel3 study data published in The Lancet
* Study successfully achieved primary, key secondary and exploratory endpoints
* Plans to submit supplemental new drug application in U.S. for maintenance treatment indication in ovarian cancer by end of Oct 2017
* In early 2018, plans to file MAA in Europe for maintenance treatment indication upon receipt of potential approval for treatment indication