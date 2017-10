Oct 6 (Reuters) - CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES PLC:

* SUBSCRIPTION OF A TOTAL OF 66,666,667 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO RAISE A TOTAL OF £1 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) IN TWO TRANCHES

* SAYS ‍ALL NEW ORDINARY SHARES ARE TO BE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF 1.5 PENCE PER NEW ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍PROCEEDS OF SUBSCRIPTION WILL BE USED TO COMPLETE APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL LICENCES UNDER UK‘S 30TH OFFSHORE LICENCING ROUND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)