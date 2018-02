Feb 16 (Reuters) - CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL):

* Q4 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO SEK 76.0 MILLION (68.1)

* Q4 NET SALES INCREASED BY 36 PERCENT TO SEK 909.3 MILLION (669.6)

* Q4 EBIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 31.1 MILLION (46.5)