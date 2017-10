BRIEF-CMC Markets sees H1 2018 ‍profitability significantly higher than same period in 2017​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - CMC MARKETS PLC:

* H1 2018 PRE-CLOSE TRADING UPDATE

* ‍PROFITABILITY IN H1 2018 IS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD IN 2017​

* H1 NET OPERATING INCOME AND REVENUE PER CLIENT HIGHER (AND MARGINALLY HIGHER THAN H2 2017), DRIVEN BY INCREASED CLIENT VOLUMES​

* ‍ACTIVE CFD / SPREADBET CLIENTS FOR PERIOD ARE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN H1 2017 FOLLOWING SHORT TERM INTEREST SEEN AROUND EU REFERENDUM​

* ‍COSTS IN SECOND HALF ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE THROUGH INVESTMENT IN KEY MARKETING INITIATIVES​

* ‍FIRM REMAINS CAUTIOUS ABOUT FUTURE OUTLOOK GIVEN ONGOING REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY AND IMPACT, IF ANY, POTENTIAL CHANGES COULD HAVE ON GROUP PERFORMANCE​