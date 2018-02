Feb 7 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc:

* CME GROUP ANNOUNCES RECORD OPEN INTEREST AND OPTIONS VOLUME ON FEB. 6

* CME GROUP INC SAYS IT SET A TOTAL OPEN INTEREST “RECORD” OF 129.5 MILLION CONTRACTS ON FEB. 6, 2017

* CME GROUP INC - ACHIEVED A NEW DAILY VOLUME RECORD FOR ITS OPTIONS COMPLEX OF 9.2 MILLION CONTRACTS ON FEB. 6

* CME GROUP INC - OVERALL EQUITY FUTURES AND OPTIONS REACHED A NEW DAILY VOLUME "RECORD" ON FEB. 6 OF 10.7 MILLION CONTRACTS