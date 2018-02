Feb 8 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc:

* CME GROUP ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF LEO MELAMED

* CME GROUP INC - CHAIRMAN EMERITUS LEO MELAMED WILL RETIRE FROM CME GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT CONCLUSION OF HIS CURRENT TERM IN MAY 2018

* CME GROUP - FOLLOWING HIS RETIREMENT, MELAMED WILL SERVE AS CONSULTANT TO COMPANY FOR NEXT 2 YEARS

* CME GROUP INC - AFTER SERVING AS CONSULTANT TO CO FOR NEXT TWO YEARS MELAMED WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN HIS TITLE AS CHAIRMAN EMERITUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: