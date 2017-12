Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cme Group Inc:

* CME GROUP REACHED AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF 18 MILLION CONTRACTS IN NOVEMBER 2017, UP 21 PERCENT FROM OCTOBER

* CME GROUP INC - ‍CME GROUP NOVEMBER 2017 OPTIONS VOLUME AVERAGED 3.5 MILLION CONTRACTS PER DAY, DOWN 18 PERCENT VERSUS NOVEMBER 2016​

* CME GROUP INC - ‍OPEN INTEREST AT END OF NOVEMBER WAS 123 MILLION CONTRACTS, UP 9 PERCENT FROM END OF NOVEMBER 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: