Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cme Group Inc

* CME Group reached average daily volume of 14.9 million contracts in october 2017, up 14 percent from october 2016

* ‍CME Group October 2017 options volume averaged 3.6 million contracts per day, up 44 percent versus October 2016​

* Open interest at end of October was 121 million contracts, up 16 percent from end of October 2016​