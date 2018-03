BRIEF-CME Group Reaches Highest-Ever Monthly Volume Of 27.3 Million Contracts For February 2018

March 2 (Reuters) - Cme Group Inc:

* CME GROUP REACHES HIGHEST-EVER MONTHLY VOLUME OF 27.3 MILLION CONTRACTS FOR FEBRUARY 2018

* CME GROUP INC - ‍FEBRUARY 2018 E-MINI DOW FUTURES ADV, UP 181 PERCENT TO 348,000 CONTRACTS​

* CME GROUP INC - ‍ EQUITY INDEX VOLUME AVERAGED 4.9 MILLION CONTRACTS PER DAY IN FEB 2018, UP 93 PERCENT FROM FEB 2017​

* CME GROUP INC - ‍OPTIONS VOLUME AVERAGED 6.1 MILLION CONTRACTS PER DAY IN FEBRUARY 2018, UP 59 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 2017​

* CME GROUP INC - ‍ ENERGY VOLUME AVERAGED 2.8 MILLION CONTRACTS PER DAY IN FEB 2018, UP 13 PERCENT FROM FEB 2017​

* CME GROUP INC - ‍METALS VOLUME AVERAGED 690,000 CONTRACTS PER DAY IN FEBRUARY 2018, UP 32 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)