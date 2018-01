Jan 9 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc:

* WEAK FUTURE OUTLOOK DRIVES PRODUCER SENTIMENT LOWER

* CME GROUP SAYS AGRICULTURAL PRODUCERS INDICATED THEY HAVE REDUCED OPTIMISM HEADING INTO 2018

* PURDUE UNIVERSITY/CME GROUP AG ECONOMY BAROMETER, WHICH IS BASED ON SURVEY OF 400 AGRICULTURAL PRODUCERS, FELL TO 126 IN DEC, 2-POINT DROP FROM NOV