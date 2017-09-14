FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CME Group to exit OTC credit clearing business, return $650m in capital to clearing members
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 14, 2017 / 9:11 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-CME Group to exit OTC credit clearing business, return $650m in capital to clearing members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cme Group Inc

* CME Group to exit OTC credit clearing business, return $650m in capital to clearing members

* CME Group Inc - Expects ‍launching OTC FX options clearing by end of 2017​

* CME Group Inc - ‍CME group will work with CDS open interest holders and regulators to ensure an efficient and “seamless transition” for credit market​

* CME Group Inc - ‍Pending regulatory approval, company will provide fee waivers on cds clearing, as well as facilitate bulk transfer of open positions​

* CME Group Inc - ‍Following transition, CME will dissolve CME clearing’s CDS guarantee fund, which will return $650 million to CDS clearing members​

* CME Group Inc - Will focus over--counter clearing services on interest rate swaps,foreign exchange

* CME Group Inc sees ‍delivering cleared OTC IRS in Chinese Yuan, Chilean Peso and Columbian Peso by early 2018​

* CME Group Inc - ‍Will exit company’s credit default swap (CDS) clearing business by mid-2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.