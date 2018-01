Jan 17 (Reuters) - Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services:

* CMS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SPECIAL ENROLLMENT PERIODS TO HELP INDIVIDUALS IMPACTED BY HURRICANES IN PUERTO RICO AND THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

* CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES SAYS SPECIAL ENROLLMENT PERIOD OPPORTUNITIES EXTENDED THROUGH MARCH 31, 2018 Source text: (go.cms.gov/2EPXrtn)