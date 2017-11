Nov 1 (Reuters) - Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services:

* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says new policy allowing states to design demonstration projects that increase access to opioid use disorder‍​ treatment

* CMS - through updated policy, U.S. states will be able to pay for fuller continuum of care to treat other substance use disorders‍​ Source text: (go.cms.gov/2h3NbqU)