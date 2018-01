BRIEF-CN Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$1.20

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co:

* CN REPORTS Q4-2017 AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.20

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$3.48

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 2 PERCENT TO C$3.285 BILLION

* “AS ECONOMIC BACKDROP REMAINS FAVOURABLE IN NORTH AMERICA, WE EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED VOLUME GROWTH IN 2018”

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) INCREASED BY ONE PER CENT​

* QTRLY ‍OPERATING RATIO OF 60.4 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 3.8 POINTS​

* CARLOADINGS FOR THE QUARTER INCREASED BY SEVEN PER CENT TO 1,461 THOUSAND

* CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY - AIMS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS IN RANGE OF C$5.25 TO C$5.40 IN 2018 COMPARED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF C$4.99 IN 2017

* IN 2018, CN PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.2 BILLION IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM