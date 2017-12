Dec 22 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* CN TO PURCHASE 200 NEW LOCOMOTIVES FROM GE TRANSPORTATION OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS

* CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY SAYS LOCOMOTIVES WILL BE PRODUCED AT GE MANUFACTURING SOLUTIONS FACILITY IN FORT WORTH, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN 2018

* CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO - ‍FIRST UNITS ARE EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED IN 2018 WITH BALANCE DELIVERED IN 2019 AND 2020​