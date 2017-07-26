FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 days ago
BRIEF-CNH Industrial NV posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
July 26, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-CNH Industrial NV posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial NV:

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Consolidated revenues of $6,948 million for Q2 of 2017, up 2.9 pct​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18​

* During the first half of 2017, market conditions across co's major segments have been better than originally expected​

* CNH Industrial sees FY 2017 adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $0.41

* CNH Industrial sees FY 2017 net sales of industrial activities of approximately $24 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $6.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Leads its 2017 guidance for sales and EPS to upper end of range while keeping net industrial debt guidance unchanged

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $25.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CNH Industrial sees net industrial debt at the end of 2017 between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

