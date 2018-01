BRIEF-CNH Industrial Says Net Income Will Include Tax Charge Of Up To $125 Mln For Quarter Ended Dec 31

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cnh Industrial Nv:

* CNH INDUSTRIAL - DUE TO U.S. ACT AND TAX LEGISLATION CHANGES , NET INCOME FOR QUARTER WILL INCLUDE A NON-CASH TAX CHARGE UP TO $125 MILLION UNDER US GAAP

* CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES A PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE OF IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM AND OTHER TAX MATTERS AND DECONSOLIDATION OF ITS VENEZUELAN OPERATIONS

* CNH INDUSTRIAL - ASSESSED INABILITY TO CONTROL ITS VENEZUELAN OPERATIONS AND DECIDED TO DECONSOLIDATE SUCH OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE DEC 31, 2017

* CNH INDUSTRIAL - AS A RESULT OF DECONSOLIDATING VENEZUELAN OPERATIONS, CO TO RECORD NON-CASH PRE- AND AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $90 MILLION UNDER US GAAP