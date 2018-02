BRIEF-CNP Assurances FY EBIT Up At 2.89 Billion Euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES:

* FY EBIT EUR 2.89 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.64 BILLION YEAR AGO

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS INCREASING THE DIVIDEND BY 5.0% TO €0.84 PER SHARE

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.29 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.20 BILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY PREMIUM INCOME EUR 32.13 BILLION VERSUS EUR 31.54 BILLION YEAR AGO

* HAS SET OBJECTIVE OF ACHIEVING ORGANIC EBIT GROWTH OF AT LEAST 5% IN 2018 COMPARED TO THE 2017 BASELINE‍​

* FY REVENUE EUR 32.13 BILLION VERSUS 31.54 BILLION YEAR AGO